Lauren Thiele is hoping to make some history on Wednesday in the finals of the 96th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship at the Fremont Golf Club.
Thiele, a Wahoo native, is looking to become the first golfer to win the women’s match play title and the state girls’ match play championship in the same year. She won the girls title last month and is looking to do something no other player has accomplished since the junior event started in 1963.
The seventh-seeded Thiele will be facing fourth-seeded Kate Strickland of Lincoln for the championship. The pairing guarantees the event will have just its fourth junior champion in its history.
“I just want to stay confident and focus on playing my game,” Thiele said.
Strickland rolled to a 7 and 6 win over Kristin Goertz of Omaha to open the day. In the semifinals, the 2018 Nebraska Girls’ Amateur champion had to face top-seeded Danica Badura of Aurora. Badura advanced with a 4 and 2 win over Megan Whittaker of Elkhorn.
Strickland won the first two holes of the semifinal and then rolled in a birdie on No. 5 to go 3-up. She made it 4-up on No. 11.
“I was pretty confident in my game,” Strickland said. “It has been an up-and-down summer, but I’m glad I had a good start and I look forward to tomorrow.”
Badura connected on birdies on No. 14 and 15 to cut into the deficit, but Strickland made a birdie putt on No. 15 and then closed out the match 3 and 2.
Thiele had a tough battle with second-seeded Emily Karmazin in the quarterfinals. The match went to 20 holes before Thiele prevailed. In the semifinals, she faced Doniphan’s Brandi Lemek. In the quarterfinals, Lemek beat 2017 Nebraska Girls Amateur champion Ricki Hickstein of Chadron 1-up.
Thiele broke to a 2-up lead with a par on No. 1 and a birdie on No. 2. She also birdied No. 5 and 7 while Lemek answered with birdies on No. 9 and 12. Thiele won two of the next three holes to prevail 4 and 3.
In the Founders’ Flight of the Gross Division, Jalea Culliver will face fellow Omaha resident Katie Ruge in the final.
In the Senior Gross Division, Fremonter Maggie Peters suffered a 2 and 1 loss to Debbie Wilbeck in the semifinals. Wilbeck will face former University of Nebraska women’s golf coach Robin Krapl, who downed Anne Robertson of Columbus in 19 holes.
In the first flight of the Net Division, Fremonter Patty Meister will face Shelly Miratsky of Bellevue for the championship. The second flight will feature Bev Guzinski of Tekamah against Gay Gross-Rhode of Omaha while Kearney’s Amy Bear and Kathy Garrelts will square off in the third flight.