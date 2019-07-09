LINCOLN — Norfolk native Luke Kluver is part of a three-way tie for first after two rounds of the Nebraska Amateur Championship at The Country Club in Lincoln.
Kluver followed up his opening round of 68 with a 70 on Tuesday.
He is tied with Tanner Owen of Lincoln (71-67) and Matthew Schaefer of Fordyce (70-68) for top honors.
Fremont native Andy Sajevic, now of Omaha, is in a three-way tie for seventh place.
He shot a 73 on Tuesday and is at 143 with Noah Hofman of McCook and Alex Schaake of Omaha.
Another former Fremonter, Garrett Goldsberry of Lincoln, is in a seven-way tie for 13th. Goldsberry shot a 72 on Tuesday and is at 147. Also at 147 are Nate Vontz of Lincoln, Glenn Bills of Grand Island, Grant Jabenis of Omaha, Josh Wilson of Papillion, Tristan Nelko of Lincoln and Dan Huston of Omaha.
Another Fremont native, John Spellerberg of Bennington, is in a four-way tie for 20th.
He shot a 78 on Tuesday and is at 148.
John Sajevic of Fremont followed a 74 on Monday with a 75 and is tied for 24th at 149.