Top-seeded Danica Badura and second-seeded Emily Karmazin were among the athletes to advance Monday during the opening round of the 96th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship at the Fremont Golf Club.
Baduara, an Aurora native, beat 16th-seeded Adalia Maiyo 8 and 7 in the Round of 16 while Karmazin edged Emily Krzyzanowski of Scottsbluff 2 and 1.
Fourth-seeded Kate Strickland needed 19 holes to down fellow Lincoln resident Neely Alder.
The lone upset of the top four seeds came in the match between Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha and Brandi Lemek of Doniphan. Lemek, the No. 14 seed, beat the third-seeded Hanna in 21 holes.
Badura will face Megan Whitaker in the semifinals on Tuesday. The Elkhorn resident beat Lindsey Thiele of Wahoo 4 and 3. Strickland will face 12th-seeded Kristin Goertz of Omaha in another quarterfinal. Goertz defeated fifth-seeded Nicole Kolbas in 19 holes.
Karmazin will play Lauren Thiele. The Wahoo native advanced with a 2 and 1 win over Susan Marchese. Lemek’s opponent will be sixth-seeded Ricki Hickstein of Chadron. She advanced with a 2 and 1 win over NIcolle Barmettler.