USBC Open Bowling Championships tourney ends

The Fremont USBC Open Bowling Championships tournament ended a two-week run on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 30 Bowl.

James JB Klaudt had the best individual performance winning the Scratch and Handicap Singles Titles with the highest scratch series for all bowlers of 675, and with handicap added reached 889.

Kristopher Yadao bowled the highest game of the tournament with 289 in his second game of the team event. This score helped his team named Those Dam* Kids to win the Scratch and Handicap Team Championship with overall scores of 3,463 scratch and 3,538 with handicap added. Other members of the team are Mason Sterkel, Kolby Crowell, Jared Roberts and Jalen Mosley.

Mosley was the apparent winner of the Scratch All Events Title with 2,103. However, after score review, Evan Hines had a score of 2,106 and will be named the Association All Events Champion. Hines did not pay the optional entry fee, so Mosley will receive the top cash prize.

Tyler Heller and Travis Heller set the pace in the Doubles event with the best scratch score of 1,391, and a handicap added score of 1,502. Steve Cobb and Russell Thomsen were the next best pair and missed by only two pins with their 1,500 series.