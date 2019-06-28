{{featured_button_text}}

The Valley View Thursday Ladies League conducted a scramble using two clubs and a putter recently.

The team of Mary Stoffel, Harriet Bloemker and Jeanne Brown took first.

Pat Stiefel, Mary Sandness and Bonnie Arett were second.

