Ryan Vermeer, PGA of Happy Hollow Club, won the professional division Monday of the All Star Pro Golf /E-Z-Go Pro 3-Am at the Fremont Golf Club.
Vermeer finished with a 3-under-par 68 and recorded five birdies. Tom Hearn, PGA of PGA Tour, and Kyle Schellpeper, PGA of Oak Hills Country Club, tied for second with a 5-over 76 each.
The team competition featured a 2-net best balls on the par-4s, par-3s and 1-net best ball on the par-5s. The team of Sam Jonell, PGA of Miracle Hill Golf and Tennis, came in first place. His amateur partners were Nate Silke, Colby Kontor and Keith Kontor. The posted a 10-under-par 117 to take a two-stroke win over the teams of Mike Cornell of Champions Run and Ted DiGiacomo of Golf Galaxy.
Nathan Kalin, PGA head professional at the Fremont Golf Club, and his team of Randy Eikmeier, Mitch Walker and Tom Walker finished tied for sixth with a 1-under-par 126. Tony Baranowski of FGC and his team of Jeff Hansen, Kirk Hansen and Bob Charleston tied for 11th at 3-over 130.