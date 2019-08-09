The Thursday Morning Valley View Ladies Golf League conducted its Handicap Tournament recently.
Anita Walters won the first flight while Pat Stiefel was second. Harriet Bloemker placed first in the second flight. Cees Eastberg was second.
