Fundraising underway for splash pad lighting

Checks need to be sent to: First State Bank & Trust, 1005 E. 23rd St., Suite 1, Fremont, NE 68025.

The new splash pad is set to be completed before the John C. Fremont Days Festival planned for July 10-12, said Cunningham, who is president of JCF Days.

“We’re going to rearrange city park and we’re going to use this as the focal point,” he said. “As soon as the sun goes behind the trees, the lights are going to have an impact on that water feature and it’s just going to be greater as the evening approaches.”

The lights and water should help create a colorful display, Cunningham said.

“Beads of water would become dancing orbs of color,” he said. “Evening streams would become lines of liquid light. The water feature would be a dramatic addition to our community’s recreational offerings.”

Cunningham said this project is the first step in completing a plan assembled about a dozen years ago.

At that time, then-Fremont Parks and Recreation Director John Schmitz and more than 20 community residents developed a plan for the city park, which was later stopped.