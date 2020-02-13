Women's city championship held

The 2020 Fremont Women's Championship City Tournament was held recently at 30 Bowl.

RTG Medical was the top team. The team of Lisa Bartunek, Nikki Beatty, Johanna Fittje, Michele Synovec and Jamee Coffey finished with 3560 score. Anesthesia Care was second with 3482. RTG Medical was high scratch at 2564.

Barbara Scheppers and Tammy McKenzie won doubles with a 1589. Jordyn Heller and Coffey were second (1401) and Bartunek and Beatty were third (1390). High Scratch went to Scheppers and McKenzie (1255).

Christa Baker won singles with a 775. Carissa Bussen was second (756) and McKenzie third (741). High Scratch was McKenzie (631).

McKenzie was the all events winner (2309). Bartunek was second (2221) and Baker third (2197). McKenzie was High Scratch (1979).

McKenzie ended the tournament with high game (266) and high series (725).

Tournament prizes will be awarded at the Fremont Area Hall of Fame Banquet on March 7 at the Fremont Golf Club.

