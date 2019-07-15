{{featured_button_text}}
Annalyse Bigsby

Annalyse Bigsby of Fremont returns a shot during play Saturday in the McDonald's Fremont Futures Qualifier No. 3. Bigsby finished fourth in the Girls 12 singles division. 

 Kim Mruz / Fremont Tribune

Grady Works of Lincoln captured the boys 18 singles title on Sunday at the McDonald’s Fremont Futures Qualifier No. 3.

Works defeated second-seeded Christian Cortinas of Omaha 7-5, 6-2 for the title. Works had advanced with a 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (5) win over top-seeded Nick O’Shea. Cortinas downed Richard Batelaan 2-6, 7-6 (6), 1-0 (4) in the other semifinal.

In the 18 girls division, top-seeded Kathy Le of Lincoln beat Gabrille Watton of Elkhorn 6-1, 6-0 for the championship.

In the girls 16 championship final, Elsa Jurrens of Omaha downed Kristina Le of Lincoln 6-2, 6-0. Jurrens advanced to the final by beating Cecilia Ulrich of Lincoln 6-0, 6-0 while Le topped Ally Keitges of Lincoln 6-1, 7-5.

Gabriel Cortinas of Omaha reigned as the champion in the boys 16 singles. He downed Josh Morales of Omaha 7-6 (4), 6-1.

In the 14 singles divisions, Hunter Nelson and Lucy Cho finished first.

Nelson, a Lincoln native, beat top-seeded Aaron Shefsky of Omaha 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 1-0 (8) in a hard-fought championship match. Cho beat fellow Omahan Tanya Bachu 6-2, 7-5 for the title.

Two Omahans also met for the 12 boys singles championship. Top-seeded Alex Liu beat Rowan Lunning 6-0, 6-0. For the girls, No. 1 seed Corinne Barber of Lincoln downed second-seeded Grace Greenwald of Omaha 7-5, 6-1.

Fremont Annalyse Bigsby finished fourth. She beat Arushi Birthi 6-3, 6-4 in the quaterfinals before falling 6-0, 6-0 to the eventual champion. Bigsby then lost 8-4 in the consolation final to Ashritha Chiguluri of Omaha.

O’Shea and Works were the champions at boys 18 doubles. Other first-place doubles finishes for the boys were: Gabriel Cortinas and Morales at 16, Caden Haar and Nelson a 14 and Liu and Bingyi Wang at 12.

For the girls, Jayden Rocha and Watton were champions at 18. At 14, Barber and Cecilia Ulrich topped the division.

