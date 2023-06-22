On Wednesday, Fremont’s RVR Bank Post 20 Seniors baseball squad began a six-games in four days run of match-ups with a close, one-run loss to Millard South in extra innings.

RVR Bank Post 20 Head Coach Jeff Hayden said he was proud of the effort his team showed, especially after falling behind by a 4-0 score in the first inning yet surging to a one run-lead in the top of the sixth inning.

Millard South won the game 9-8 after securing the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning when the game was tied 8-8. With the defeat, RVR Bank Post 20 sits at 5-5 on the season, and has two games on Thursday, two games on Friday and one match-up on Saturday.

“They jumped on us early, 4-0 in that first inning. Our kids did a really good job of weathering that storm a little bit. Ryan Dix, who started on the mound for us, did a really good job of settling in and we played good defense,” Hayden said. “I think we turned two double-plays, and I think we cut down three runners at the plate in first and third situations where they tried to double-steal us. We executed those well, defensively, and I was really happy with that.”

Hayden said his team’s offensive production was boosted by centerfielder Colin Ridder.

“Colin Ridder swung the bat phenomenally today, he was four for four with a couple of doubles, had some big-time swings and big-time at-bats,” Hayden added. “It was a good, competitive game against a really quality opponent. We wish we would have been on the other side of it (winning), but again, sometimes that is baseball.”

RVR Post 20 fell behind 4-0 in the first inning, but saw an explosion of offense in the top of the third inning with three runs scored. However, Millard South responded in the bottom of the third inning with two runs of their own, to keep a 6-3 lead.

Both teams notched one run in the fourth inning and both went scoreless in the fifth inning.

It was the sixth inning where RVR Bank Post 20 made its run, scoring four runs in the top of the inning to take an 8-7 lead.

“We actually did that with Charlie Richmond putting the ball in the six hole, with an infield single. Ridder then followed that up with a double that scored (Richmond). Brooks (Eyler) singled to center, and that moved Ridder to third,” Hayden explained. “(Jackson) Cyza walked, and we had a single from Brant Phillips to the left side that scored Cyza. And we had a passed ball that scored Ridder.”

However, in the bottom of the sixth inning, Millard South tied the game with a run for an 8-8 score line headed into the final inning.

A scoreless seventh inning saw the teams go to extra innings, where Millard South nabbed the winning walk-off run to secure the victory.

“They had runners on first and second, and we had one out…their kid did a good job,” Hayden said of the Millard South winning run. “I was proud of our kids how they fought back, we just needed to make a play or two here and there and we would’ve come out on the other side with a win.”

Next up for the RVR Bank Post 20 squad are two games on Thursday, starting at 9:30 a.m. vs Rapid City, S.D., Post 22; followed by a noon match-up with Sheridan, Wyoming. On Friday, the team players Kearney at 2:30 p.m., followed by a match-up at 5 p.m. against Bryant, Arkansas. Saturday, there is only one game – at 9:30 a.m. vs Harrisburg, S.D.