The RVR Bank Post 20 Seniors baseball team split two games on Thursday, June 22, defeating Rapid City, South Dakota, in the morning and losing to Sheridan, Wyoming, in the second game of the day.

Jeff Hayden, coach of RVR Bank Post 20 Seniors, said he and other members of the coaching staff were extremely proud of the team for rallying to 4-2 win an early morning game versus Rapid on Thursday following a tough extra innings loss on Wednesday to South Millard.

The pitching for RVR Bank versus Rapid City was stellar, with an overall one-hitter tossed between two pitchers – Brandt Phillips and Nate Jones. The two runs scored by Rapid City were in part due to errors by RVR Bank.

“Brandt (Phillips) did a really good job, he had good command and control of all his pitches today. He didn’t give up a hit until there were two outs in the sixth (inning). He did a really good job of mixing it off-speed and keeping guys off-balance,” Hayden said of the game one starting pitcher. “He also did a good job of putting guys away with his fastball. Nate Jones came in and got the last four outs for us, and got the save.”

RVR Bank took a two-run lead in the fourth inning before stretching the lead to 3-0 in the fifth inning. Rapid City got two runs in the sixth inning, but a run scored by RVR Bank in the top of the sixth inning was cushion enough for a comfortable win.

“I thought our kids did a good job of showing up at the ballpark prepared and ready. That is tough, especially when the first pitch is at 9:30 a.m. to be ready to go, but our kids definitely were,” Hayden added. “Dom (Escovedo) had three really good at-bats today in that first game, and pushed across two RBI in those three at-bats. He had a good offensive day. (Richmond) had a triple, and did really good staying inside the pitch. He had a great read and made a good turn around second base. It was a good piece of hitting, and a good piece of base running.”

Brooks Eyler went 1-3, scoring one run; Escovedo went 2-3 at bat with two RBIs; and Charlie Richmond went 1-2 at bat with one run scored and one RBI. Escovedo tossed 5 and two-thirds inning, allowing one hit and striking out six batters. Jones got the save with one and one-third inning pitched, allowing no hits but walking three runners.

The RVR Bank squad fell 15-3 in the afternoon game against the team from Wyoming. Hayden said with the team scheduled to play two games on Friday, one game on Saturday and possibly two additional games on Sunday, he wanted to rest his pitching staff as the margin widened.

Sheridan got out to a 6-0 lead after two innings in the second game of the day for RVR Bank, which got one run in the third but didn’t score again until the sixth inning when the team was facing a 9-0 deficit. Things got worse in the seventh inning, when Sheridan piled on six more runs to finish off the 15-3 rout.

“That game…they jumped on us. That is a really quality baseball team. We have them some extra outs and you can’t have (that many) errors in a ball game and expect to win against anybody, let alone a good team” Hayden said. “As the game progressed, I thought our kids kept on fighting. It is easy in a situation like that, when you’re down 6-0 after two innings, to kind of roll over and let this thing happen. We kept on extending it and kept on getting outs and kept it close there for a little while. After a while, their offensive production got to us.

Three pitchers – Dom Escovedo, who started, Brooks Eyler and Jackson Cyza – all pitched in the loss. Escovedo and Eyler tossed for two innings each, giving up seven runs, while Cyza threw for three innings, giving up eight runs.

On offense, Escovedo has another good game, going 2-3 hitting, driving in one run. Jariel Ortiz-Garcia went 2-2 at bat, scoring a run and driving in one RBI.

“I thought our kids battled the elements just fine. We have two more tomorrow, one Saturday, and possibly two Sunday,” the coach said.

“Sometimes when you get in a situation like that, you have to look at your pitching staff and shut some guys down. You have to rely on some other guys to come in and get outs. Jackson (Cyza) did that today, it’d been a long time since he’d pitched. We’re still playing hard and trying to win, but you also need to look at the games ahead and save your arms for those games.”

On Friday, RVR Bank Post 20 plays Kearney at 2:30 p.m. followed by a 5 p.m. match-up with Bryant, Arkansas.

“We have to keep on playing our brand of baseball. Come out, pitch it well, play defense and score guys when we have the opportunity to do that. Tomorrow, we have two quality opponents, but two teams we think we can win.”