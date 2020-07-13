Bigsby siblings place at Fremont Open

FREMONT - The Fremont area welcomed 127 youth tennis players to its courts over the weekend at the McDonalds Fremont Open with Alex Bigsby and Annalyse Bigsby claiming medals in their divisions.
Alex finished fifth, losing just one match on the weekend, with a record 4-1.
“My forehand was really on point,” Alex said “I was hitting a lot of winners outside, inside, everywhere.”
The senior to be at Fremont started off the weekend with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Quinten Shaffer in the round of 16.
Alex’s lone loss came at the hands of Will Ulrich in the quartefinals. The pair have been doubles partners in the past on the summer circuit.
“We both know each other’s game pretty well, so once we were out on the court it was just who could play each other’s game better,” Alex said.
After winning the first set 6-2, Ulrich forced a third set with a 6-3 win in the second set, then took the match in the extra fram 1-0 (3).
“After that I decided I am not going to lose any more,” Alex said.
The rising senior at Fremont held himself to his word, giving just four points between the consolation quarterfinals and the consolation semifinals with wins of 6-0, 6-0 over Nathanial Rathe and 6-1, 6-3 over Christian Cortina.
In the final match of the weekend, Alex took down Clark Rue 6-3, 6-4.
It was just the second tournament of the season for Alex, a three-time state qualifier.
“It’s great, I am so excited to be playing tennis tournaments again,” Alex said.
Annalyse, the top seed in the girls 12-year old division,got to the finals with a bye in the opening round then a 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (3) win over Sofia Carstensen in the semifinals.
She took her only loss of the weekend in the finals Sunday, falling 2-6, 6-1, 1-0 (3) to Megan Kugler.
Fremont sophomore-to-be Cameron Indra and Fremont native Ethan Pentel, a junior-to-be at Mount Michael, both went 0-2 in the 16 year-old division. Bergan’s Nora Pentel also competed, going 0-2 in the 14-year-old division.
