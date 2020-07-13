Bigsby siblings place at Fremont Open

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FREMONT - The Fremont area welcomed 127 youth tennis players to its courts over the weekend at the McDonalds Fremont Open with Alex Bigsby and Annalyse Bigsby claiming medals in their divisions.

Alex finished fifth, losing just one match on the weekend, with a record 4-1.

“My forehand was really on point,” Alex said “I was hitting a lot of winners outside, inside, everywhere.”

The senior to be at Fremont started off the weekend with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Quinten Shaffer in the round of 16.

Alex’s lone loss came at the hands of Will Ulrich in the quartefinals. The pair have been doubles partners in the past on the summer circuit.

“We both know each other’s game pretty well, so once we were out on the court it was just who could play each other’s game better,” Alex said.

After winning the first set 6-2, Ulrich forced a third set with a 6-3 win in the second set, then took the match in the extra fram 1-0 (3).

“After that I decided I am not going to lose any more,” Alex said.