Fremont’s offense didn’t skip a beat in a 72-42 win against Lincoln Northeast in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals Monday at Lincoln Southwest High School.
Sophomore Taylor McCabe hit four three-pointers and finished with 20 points, and junior Charli Earth had 19 points, including 17 after the first quarter, to lead the No. 4 Tigers into Tuesday’s tournament championship game.
Fremont (10-1) will play Lincoln Pius at 2:45 p.m. The Thunderbolts beat Lincoln East 60-48 in the other semifinal. Alexis Markowski led Pius with 31 points.
“I was really happy with the energy level that we came out with,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. “We shot the ball well to start with, gave us a little confidence.”
After Northeast pulled to within 18-12 in the first quarter, Sarah Shepard and Earth each answered with threes and the Tigers rolled from there. They also had a 51-22 rebounding advantage. Macy Bryant had 20 rebounds while sophomore Sarah Shepard, who scored nine points, grabbed 10.
Fremont finished with 11 threes, including a trio from Lexie Glosser. The senior finished with 12 points.
The game featured two of the state’s top players in McCabe, who has several Division I offers, and McKenna Minter, who signed with Seton Hall. Minter, who battled foul trouble, led the Rockets (5-3) with 12 points.
Flynn credited the defensive scheme in containing Minter to assistant coach Daryl Nelsen.
“Give him credit because he had some defensive plans set for these guys,” Flynn said. “We got to see them play a few times and I thought that it did stifle them a bit. That is a pretty good team out there and to beat them like that is a pretty good statement.”
McCabe guarded Minter for most of the game.
“I really liked the job Taylor did on her,” Flynn said. “Minter is a great player and she had 24 on us last year and has hit 30 this year.”
Sydney Golladay had six assists and eight rebounds while Bryant added four assists.
The Tigers opened the tournament on Saturday by defeating Lincoln North Star 77-53.
Flynn said the Tigers have a goal of holding an opponent to 23 points in a half. The Navigators came out hot and achieved that mark in the first quarter.
Fremont, however, made up for it by holding North Star to just a combined 30 points in the final three quarters.
“It was crazy with that start,” Flynn said. “They just came out of fire. “Any time you’re the No. 1 seed like we are — we know how excited we got last year to get a chance to play (top-seeded) Pius again and we wanted something to prove — and that’s what teams are going to do now. We have to be ready right off the bat.”
The Navigators jumped to an 11-point lead in the opening quarter, but the Tigers used a 15-0 run to take control.
Earth led the Tigers with 21 points and McCabe contributed 17. Bryant added 13 points and four rebounds. Golladay finished with eight points and five assists.
Junior Alivya Bollen led North Star with 10 points.
Box Scores
Fremont 21 15 17 19 — 72
Northeast 12 8 9 13 — 42
Fremont — Sydney Golladay 6, Taylor McCabe 20, Emmalee Sheppard 2, Lexie Glosser 11, Sarah Shepard 9, Charli Earth 19, Macy Bryant 5.
Northeast — A’lyana Jones 12, Lina Le 10, Brianna Minter 4, Keionne Rhodes 2, McKenna Minter 12, ALizaya Jones 2.
North Star 23 5 5 20 — 53
Fremont 18 20 19 20 — 77
North Star — Saylor Schaefer 5, Dyvine Harris 5, Sammy Leu 8, Hannah Allick 8, Kylie Shottenkirk 6, Abigayle Krieser 7, Kinsley Ragland 4, Alivya Bollen 10.
Fremont — Sydney Golladay 8, Taylor McCabe 17, Emmalee Sheppard 4, Lexie Glosser 3, Bella Keaton 6, Sarah Shepard 5, Charli Earth 21, Macy Bryant 13.