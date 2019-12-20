TEMPE, Ariz. — For the second time in the Nike Tournament of Champions, Fremont High School made a double-digit deficit disappear.
On Friday afternoon, it was against Lynwood (California). The Lady Knights led 50-39 early in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers stormed back to capture a 59-55 victory.
The win improves FHS to 8-0 overall, including 3-0 in the tournament. Fremont will play for the championship of its bracket at 9:30 Saturday morning.
“I’m so happy with our team,” said senior guard Sydney Golladay, who finished with 12 points, four assists and three steals. “We played hard and fought to the end.”
The Lady Knights led 47-39 at the end of three quarters and then connected on a 3-point basket to open the third. Sophomore Taylor McCabe, who led the Tigers with 26 points, hit a 15-foot jumper with 6:30 left that started an 11-0 FHS run.
McCabe had eight points during the surge that also included a trey by Golladay.
Lynwood used a Rayah Marshall free throw with 2:44 remaining to go up 55-51 with 1:32 left, but the Lady Knights never scored again.
Golladay connected on two free throws with 1:26 left and McCabe’s layup with :58 remaining tied it.
Lynwood missed a shot on its next possession and the Tigers corralled the rebound. McCabe’s traditional three-point play put the Tigers up 58-55 with :19 left.
The Lady Knights came up empty on their next possession and Lexie Glosser made one of two free throws with :05 left to provide the final margin.
Fremont rallied from a 10-point third-quarter deficit against Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep School of San Francisco in the opener to pick up a 56-46 victory.
“I think all of these games are good character builders and that will help us down the stretch,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. “This was the second time down here that we were down double-digits and we didn’t fold. I’m just really proud of the girls.”
The Tigers led 21-13 after one quarter before Lynwood went up 28-26 at halftime. Fremont rallied on the strength of a 20-point fourth quarter.
“The girls stepped up and made some good defensive stops and also some big baskets,” Flynn said. “We faced a good team and it was a good win for us.”
McCabe hit 5 of 13 shots from 3-point land, including a trio in the first quarter. She added five rebounds and two assists.
Sarah Shepard added nine points and six rebounds while Macy Bryant had six points and 12 rebounds before fouling out with 4:32 left in the game.
Box Score
Fremont 21 5 13 20 — 59
Lynwood 13 15 19 8 — 55
Fremont — Sydney Golladay 12, Taylor McCabe 26, Lexie Glosser 1, Sarah Shepard 9, Charli Earth 5, Macy Bryant 6.