Fremont Bergan captured the boys team title recently at the Nebraska Championship Meet in Gothenburg.
Cooper Weitzel, Griffin Helgenberger, Max Nosal and Kade McIntyre competed for the Knights.
Weitzel, Helgenberger, Nosal and McIntyre set a new meet record in winning the 1,600-meter relay. The foursome finished the race in 3:45.34 to break the old record set by Bergan in 2018 of 3:46.55.
Weitzel also grabbed an individual first place. Competing in the 200-meter hurdles, Weitzel earned top honors in 26.52. His time is the third-best all-time for the meet.
McIntyre scored points for the Knights in a pair of sprints. In the 400 meters, he captured second place in 54.05.
In the 100, McIntyre finished the race in 12.30 to capture sixth.
Weitzel, Helgenberger, Nosal and McIntyre also teamed up for one more relay.
The foursome ran a 47.37 to place third in the 400-meter relay.
That time is the 10th-best on the meet’s all-time charts.
The Knights won the team championship with 37 points. Elmwood-Murdock was second with 29 while Aurora was third with 27. Elkhorn finished fourth with 25.
McCook captured the girls team championship with 42 points.