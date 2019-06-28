The Fremont Bergan 3-on-3 Youth Basketball League just wrapped up its second season.
Nate Pribnow, who organizes the league with Ryan Mlnarik, said the league experienced growth in 2019.
"It has been really successful," said Pribnow, who is the Bergan head girls basketball coach. "We've had a good turnout of teams, not only in Fremont but with the surrounding towns like North Bend, West Point and the Logan View area."
Last year, the league showcased teams entering grades 4-9. This summer, it was scaled back to grades 4-8. However, the number of teams participating rose from 39 to 44.
"Although we took out an age group, we actually saw our overall numbers increase," Pribnow said.
Players can register as teams or sign up individually. Athletes from Bergan, however, are placed on different teams each week.
"We like to divide the Bergan kids up evenly each week to make the games as competitive as possible," Pribnow said. "Otherwise, you might have four or five kids that form a 'super team.' We want them to play with different kids each week and that has worked well for us."
Pribnow said he has seen good improvement from players in the league.
"The kids have gotten better each week," he said. "They've improved with their dribbling, shooting and finding ways to get themselves open. ... It really forces the kids to take an offensive mindset going into the games and find ways to score as well as well as helping get others open."
Games are the first to 20 or 12 minutes in length.
"It has been a good experience for everyone involved," Pribnow said. "We are just happy to be able to provide this so kids can get better during the summer."