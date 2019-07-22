Alex Bigsby of Fremont advanced to the boys 16 final Sunday of the Fremont Health No. 2 Open District championship.
Bigsby, the top player for Fremont High School, suffered an 8-4 loss to Gabriel Cortinas of Omaha in the championship match.
In the semifinal, Bigsby beat Jackson Miller of Lincoln 7-5, 6-4. Cortinas edged Caleb Peterson of Ankeny, Iowa, 7-6 (6), 7-5 in the other semifinal. The Fremonter's other matches included a 2-6, 6-3, 1-0 (9) win over Josh Morales in the quarterfinals and an 8-2 win over Gabe Jordan in the Round of 16.
Bigsby and Cortinas did combine forces to win the boys 16 doubles title. They downed Gavin Forster and Peterson 8-5 in the championship match.
In a battle of two Omaha athletes, Brianna Liu defeated Meena Satpathy 8-3 for the girls 18 singles title.
Liu, the top seed, advanced by downing Peyton Venneman of Omaha 6-1, 6-3 while Satpathy upended second-seeded Gwyneth Gifford of Overland Park, Kansas, 6-1, 6-0.
In the boys 18 singles division, Ethan Neil of Papillion beat Will Ulrich 8-1 for the championship. The top-seeded Neil advanced with a 6-0, 6-1 win over third-seeded Mason Warner of Denton. Ulrich, a Lincoln resident, knocked off No. 2 seed Isaac Gart of Omaha 7-5, 7-6 (4).
The girls 16 final featured the top two seeds. No. 1 Abbie Peterson of Ankeny defeated second-seeded Elsa Jurrens of Omaha 8-3.
Peterson beat Cecilia Ulrich of Lincoln 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals while Jurrens downed Keira Knoflicek of Overland Park 6-3, 6-0.
In the boy 14 singles final, Rocco Regnier of Eureka, Missouri, beat Aaron Shefky of Omaha 8-1 for the title. In the girls 14 singles division, Ina Satpathy won all three of her matches. The Omaha resident beat Scarlett Lunning 8-1, Ava Schroeder 6-0, 6-1 and Belinda Rademacher 6-3, 7-6 (7-1).
Top-seeded Brianna Rademacher of Lincoln defeated No. 2 seed Ratna Kang 8-0 for the girls 12 singles title. Caden Haar won the boys 12 division with an 8-6 victory over fellow Lincoln resident Hunter Nelson in the final.
Ulrich and Warner won the boys 18 doubles championship. They downed Smaran Marupudi and Neil 8-3 in the final. Other boys doubles champions include: Regnier and Markus Rutledge in the 14s and Nelson and Samarth Sajeesh in the 12s.
In the girls 16 doubles, Keira Knoflicek and Abbie Peterson beat Averia Dodds and Elsa Jurrens 8-2 for the title.