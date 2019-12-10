{{featured_button_text}}
The Fremont Middle School club bowling team competed Saturday at Leopard Lanes in Bellevue.

The Fremont Gold placed fifth.

Andrew Wusk was second on the all-tournament first team with a high game of 176 and a series of 475. Chase Knudsen had a high game of 173 and a series of 441.

The Fremont White was seventh.

Kailynn Valentine placed second on the all-tournament second team with a 325 series. Emma Hill was fourth on the second team with a 311 series.

