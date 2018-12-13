An annual event is returning to Fremont on Saturday afternoon.
The Fremont Boxing Club will host the State Silver Gloves at 3 p.m. at the Fremont City Auditorium.
"A lot of the people involved in this just call the (auditorium) home," said club representative Debie Mumm, who also serves as state director for the State Silver Gloves Association.
Debie's son, Rob, serves as head coach and trainer. He is assisted by three others, including his mother and Miguel Otero.
The club was started in 1980 by Darrell Mumm. Darrell died in 2007, but his family has carried on training and developing youth boxers.
"We look at it that we are carrying on the tradition from when Darrell was coach," Debie Mumm said. "We always try to have one fight (in Fremont). This works out well with my position with the State Silver Gloves Association. We just always try to hold it here and we've had it here for the past 12 years.. It is kind of a tradition."
The club currently has eight boxers. While none will compete in the Silver Gloves event, five are hoping to fight on Saturday.
"None of the five have been in the gym long enough to get into the Silver Gloves side of it," Mumm said. "We're having kind of a combination event. We're also putting on a juniors/seniors show and those kids will be involved."
The five boxers for the club are scheduled to fight are: Bobby Winey, Kaleb Vomar, Irwin Zarate, Nicklas Gomez and Dayton Schultz.
"There are three boys that came out late and aren't quite ready for the show," Mumm said. "These five have a lot of potential. They've been training two hours a day, three days a week . They are very committed."
Mumm said the event is drawing boxers from Omaha, Grand Island, Lincoln, Kearney, Crete, Loup City, Ord, Hastings and Columbus. Some fighters from Iowa, including from Fort Dodge, are also expected to attend.
"We hope to match a lot of the boxers according to their weight, age and number of bouts," she said. "The biggest challenge is getting the boxers in here and then getting them matched up."
That process won't be completed until Saturday morning. Participants will report for weigh-ins between 10 a.m. and noon.
"Then we'll match them and that will tell us what we'll have for the show," Mumm said.
The club raises funds during the year with events such as spaghetti feeds, car washes and pancake feeds. Some Fremont businesses also sell pickle cards for FBC.
"That helps us a lot," Mumm said.
Doors will open at 2 Saturday afternoon with bouts scheduled to begin at 3. Mumm hopes that local sports fans will turn out for the event.
"Boxing is not for every youth out there," she said. "It is a tough, hard sport. You don't have a teammate out there to help cover for you. You are out there on you own. You just have to get by with what you've been taught."
Silver Gloves winners will advance to the regional tournament later this winter in Muscatine, Iowa.