The registration deadline is May 10 for the Fremont Area 3-on-3 Summer Basketball League for grades 4-8 (entering the fall of 2019).
Games will be played Fridays in June. Rosters need to be 3-5 players and can be boys, girls or co-ed. Players can also register as an individual and will be placed on a team each week.
Cost is $100 for team registration and $25 for individual registration.
Fourth-graders will play 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. with grades 5-6 scheduled for 9:45 to 11. Grades 7-8 will compete 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
For more information, contact Ryan Mlnarik at 402-250-5524.