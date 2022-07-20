First State Bank/Fremont Golf Club Junior boys and girls golf tournament opens registration

Registration is now open for the First State Bank & Trust Co./Fremont Golf Club Junior Boys & Girls Golf Tournament.

The 29th edition of the youth tournament is set for 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, at Fremont Golf Club.

There is no entry fee for the tournament, although pre-registration is required by noon on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

The features five categories within the girls division and the boys division. Golfers age 6-8 will play in a three-hole tournament while golfers age 9-10 will play a six-hole tournament. A nine-hole tournament will be played by the 11-12, 13-14 and 15-18 age groups.

Register online at https://bit.ly/FSBTJrGolf2022. Participants are requested to be a resident of the Fremont area or live within 25 miles of Fremont.

A lunch and trophy presentation will be offered at the end of the tournament.