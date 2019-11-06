The Fremont Middle School boys basketball teams defeated Wilson in two games Tuesday night.
In the varsity game, FMS won 56-23. Jadyn Cascio Jensen led the way with 26 points, including five 3-point field goals. Max Smith added 10 points while Colin Ridder had five.
Defensive players of the game were Nathan Jones, Charles Richmond and Ryan Dix.
In the junior varsity game, the Tigers won 52-17.
Morgan Moore led Fremont with 22 points, including six 3-point baskets. Caleb Kirby added eight while Caden Kolm and Dakota Coon had six each.
Brandon Bogle, Maurice Bryant and Ryder Winn were defensive players of the game.