FMS boys reserve basketball wraps up season

The Fremont Middle School Reserve teams finished out their seasons Tuesday against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

The Tigers varsity squad lost 60-26. Will Schleicher and Ayden Bohaboj each scored six points while Cooper Kolm added five.

On the JV side, FMS secured a 22-7 victory. Connor Harsh scored five points while Chase Wray and Camden Rangeloff each scored four.

On Monday, Dec. 6, the reserve ‘A’ team lost in overtime to Russell Middle School by a score of 38-37. Drew Fittje led the scoring with 14 points while Bohaboj and Schleicher added 7 and 6 respectively. Lex Cook also scored 5 in the game.

The FMS reserve ‘A’ team finished the shortened season with a 3-4 record while the ‘B’ team finished with a record of 4-3.

