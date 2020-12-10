 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FMS boys reserve basketball wraps up season
View Comments

FMS boys reserve basketball wraps up season

{{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Middle School Reserve teams finished out their seasons Tuesday against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

The Tigers varsity squad lost 60-26. Will Schleicher and Ayden Bohaboj each scored six points while Cooper Kolm added five.

On the JV side, FMS secured a 22-7 victory. Connor Harsh scored five points while Chase Wray and Camden Rangeloff each scored four.

On Monday, Dec. 6, the reserve ‘A’ team lost in overtime to Russell Middle School by a score of 38-37. Drew Fittje led the scoring with 14 points while Bohaboj and Schleicher added 7 and 6 respectively. Lex Cook also scored 5 in the game.

The FMS reserve ‘A’ team finished the shortened season with a 3-4 record while the ‘B’ team finished with a record of 4-3.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News