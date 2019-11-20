The Fremont Middle School Reserve basketball teams lost two games to Norfolk on Tuesday.
In the "A" game, Fremont lost 59-34. Dylan Hart led the Tigers with six points. Tyson Queen added five. Chase Wray added four while Lex Cook, Dylan Carlson and Caden Ristau added three apiece.
In the "B" game, the Tigers fell 33-14. Jase LaDay and Caden Ristau finished with four points each. Cook, Wes Pleskac and Noah Miller led the defense.
The Tigers will face Ralston on Thursday at the Johnson Crossing Academic Center.