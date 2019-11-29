The Fremont Middle School Reserve "A" team suffered a 48-24 loss to Lewis Central recently.
Ethan Peterson led the Tigers with seven points while Dylan Hart contributed five. Chase Wray and Caden Ristau led the defense.
The Fremont Reserve "B" team earned a 24-18 win. Noah Miller, Alex Diers, Levi Toben and Jackson Fox all scored four points for Fremont.
The Reserve "A" team has a 4-4 record while the "B" squad is 3-5. Both teams play Dec. 5 at Liberty Middle School.