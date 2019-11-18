{{featured_button_text}}
The Fremont Middle School Reserve 'A' and 'B' teams lost to Papillion in boys basketball Thursday night.

The 'A' team suffered a 46-25 loss. Dylan Hart scored seven points for the Tigers. Tyson Queen added six while Matt Canales contributed five. Caden Wray and Ethan Peterson led the defense.

Papillion prevailed 36-27 in the 'B' game.

Caden Ristau led Fremont with 10 points while Wesley Pleskac contributed five. Chase Wray, Taten Winter and Jase LaDay scored four points each.

Noah Miller and James Fittje led the defense.

