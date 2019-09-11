{{featured_button_text}}
The Fremont Middle School varsity volleyball team opened the season recently with wins over Westside and Bellevue Mission Middle School.

The Tigers beat Westside 25-16, 25-14 and Mission 25-3, 25-5.

The Fremont Middle School junior varsity team started 1-1. Westside beat the Tigers 25-12, 23-25, 15-11. Fremont downed Mission 25-10, 25-13.

Both FMS squads host North Middle School on Thursday. The varsity will play at 4:15 with the junior varsity to follow.

