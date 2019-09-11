The Fremont Middle School Black Team, comprised of seventh-graders, earned a win on Tuesday night in football.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The Tigers defeated Papillion Middle School 36-0.
The Fremont Middle School Black Team, comprised of seventh-graders, earned a win on Tuesday night in football.
Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
The Tigers defeated Papillion Middle School 36-0.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.