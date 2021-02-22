Fremont Family YMCA, Fremont Soccer Club partner for new youth soccer league

A partnership between the Fremont Family YMCA and the Fremont Soccer Club will bring a new youth soccer league to the area.

“I’m enthusiastic about joining forces with the Fremont Soccer Club as the club will provide lesson plans that are designed to have dynamic drills and build a child’s confidence on the ball. Our partnership will certainly improve youth soccer in Fremont,” said Naomi Bernal, Youth Sports Director at the FFYMCA.

Bernal will act as the Program Director for the soccer league and will coordinate with Chad Manning, the Director of Operations at FSC.

“​We are extremely excited to have this partnership with the Fremont Family YMCA," Manning said. "We started to have talks just before COVID broke out in early 2020, and it's nice to know that we can both look forward together in helping the youth in the Fremont area learn the game of soccer."

Registration is open to boys and girls that fall in the U5 to U8 age range (2013-2016 birth years).

The registration deadline is March 14 and registration is done on the Fremont Soccer Club website.

The program costs $55 for U5/U6 players and $75 for U7/U8 players, with shirts included in the registration cost.