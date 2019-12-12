The Fremont Middle School boys varsity basketball team is 6-4 after playing four games recently.
On Dec. 2, the Tigers fell 60-39 to Kiewit. Max Smith had seven points for FMS while Jadyn Cascio Jensen and Ryan Dix had six each.
In the junior varsity game, Kiewit prevailed 57-24. Morgan Moore led Fremont with six points while Dakota Coon had five. Brandon Bogle, Landon Schurman and Ryder Winn led the defense.
Fremont beat Beadle 51-39 on Dec. 3. Colin Ridder led the Tigers with 19 points while Cascio Jensen finished with 10 and Smith had eight. Nathan Jones, Matthew Hartung and Charles Richmond were the defensive players of the game.
FMS also won the JV game 37-33. Coon paced the Tigers with 12 points while Maurice Bryant contributed eight. Bogle, Winn and Caden Kolm were defensive leaders.
Mission Middle School beat the Tigers 66-55 on Dec. 5. Cascio Jensen scored 20 and Charles Richmond added 14, including four 3-point baskets. Dix, Jones and Smith led the defensive effort.
Fremont won the JV game 39-27 as Moore had 10 points. Coon added six while Bogle, Bryant and Landon Schurman led the defense.
On Dec. 9, the Tigers suffered a 54-36 loss to Russell. Cascio Jensen and Smith had 11 points apiece and Ridder had six.
Nathan Jones, Isaac Williams and Richmond were the defensive players of the game.
Russell also won the JV game 54-33. Moore had 10 points while Caleb Kirby chipped in six. Winn, Coon and Cole Hazen led the defense.