The Fremont Middle School varsity and junior varsity boys basketball squads won a pair of games each recently to improve to 5-0.
On Tuesday night, the Tigers's varsity beat Anderson 45-35. Colin Ridder led Fremont with 16 points. Jadyn Cascio Jensen added 11 and Charles Richmond chipped in 10.
Ryan Dix, Matthew Hartung and Max Smith were the defensive players of the game.
In the JV game, Fremont prevailed 30-29 as Caleb Kirby scored seven points. Morgan Moore and Maurice Bryant added six each.
Brandon Bogle, Landon Schurman and Ryder Winn led the defense.
On Nov. 14, Ridder has 22 points and Cascio Jensen added 10 as the Tigers' varsity beat Millard North 63-33. Isaac Williams contributed seven.
Nathan Jones, Hartung and Richmond were defensive players of the game.
The Fremont JV captured a 55-26 win oveer Millard North as Caden Kolm scored 11 points. Moore and Kirby finished with nine each and Bryant added eight.
Bogle, Dakota Coon and Jackson Jones led the defense.