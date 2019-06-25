OMAHA — Members of the Fremont Track Club competed at the USATF Junior Olympics State Championships last weekend at Omaha Bryan High School.
“Our athletes earned medals in eight of the 13 events we competed in,” Coach Alex Way of the club said, “so it was a successful weekend.”
On Sunday, Juan Gonzalez won the age 11-12 1,500 meters in 4:59.53. A day earlier, he was third in the 800 meters in 2:27.99.
Noah Miller was third in the age 13-14 3,000 meters in 10:51.60. He was fifth in the 1,500 in 5:08.17.
Cole Hazen placed sixth in the 13-14 shot put with a toss of 30-8 1/2. Pole vaulter Ryann Kirchmann was fourth in the 13-14 division by clearing 6-0.
Chloe Kumm went 3-11 1/4 in the 13-14 high jump classification to tie for sixth. Gage Birdsall, competing in the 9-10 400 meters, was seventh in 1:18.56.
“Several athletes like Cole and Noah are on the low end of their age group and competed with kids almost 2 years older than them, so it was encouraging to see them up in the top of their events,” Way said.
Way said it was a good meet for the club.
“All of these kids have a strong future and we look forward to seeing them develop further,” he said.