Fremont Track Club plans Little Gold Meet

The Fremont Track Club’s first Little Gold Meet is Saturday, May 14.
Registration will start at the concession stands of the high school track at 5 p.m., with field events starting at 5:30 p.m. All events should be over by 6:30-6:45 p.m.
Field events are the shot put and high jump. Running events are the 100-meter dash, 400-meter dash and 800-meter dash.
Each athlete can do one field event and as many running events as they want.
Students in grades K-2 also can participate in this meet. It is free of charge and open to everyone.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
