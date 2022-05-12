 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Fremont Track Club plans Little Gold Meet

  • 0
FHS Tiger logo

The Fremont Track Club’s first Little Gold Meet is Saturday, May 14.

Registration will start at the concession stands of the high school track at 5 p.m., with field events starting at 5:30 p.m. All events should be over by 6:30-6:45 p.m.

Field events are the shot put and high jump. Running events are the 100-meter dash, 400-meter dash and 800-meter dash.

Each athlete can do one field event and as many running events as they want.

Students in grades K-2 also can participate in this meet. It is free of charge and open to everyone.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News