Fremont trapshooting opens with strong showing

The Fremont trapshooting team took part in its first tournament of the year over the weekend, capturing first in the senior division.

The crew of Daylon Heater, Cae Arnett, Abby Johnson, Ben Menking and Austin Hofts connected on 435 of 500 targets, beating the field by 32 targets.

Fremont won the 16-yard team title with a 232 out of 250 and the handicap team title, going 203 of 250.

Menking was the overall champion, winning the 16-yard title, going 50-for-50 in regulation in addition to a perfect 25-for-25 in the shootoff. He also won the handicap title, going 45 out of 50 plus 23 out of 25 in the shootoff.

Arnett earned first in the 16-yard going 50-for-50 followed by a 20 out of 25 effort while also winning the 24-25 yard handicap, shooting 43 out of 50 targets. He earned the high overall male honor for his efforts.

Heater took home the top spot in the 22-23 yard handicap, hitting 43 out of 50 targets.

Johnson finished first in the handicap female with a 43 out of 50 effort in regulation and 9 out of 10 in the shootoff. She ended up runner-up for the high overall title.

Fremont’s junior team - Wyatt Widman, Dalton Kumm, Gage Knoell, Hudson Knoell, Brayden Stonehocker - finished runner-up, missing out on the title by one target after finishing 178 out of 250.

Stonehocker and Widman finished back-to-back in the junior male category in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

