Fremont's Kaylyn Harrill shines bright on the mat

At the end of every wrestling practice, Kaylyn Harrill finds a practice dummy to toss around.

Over and over, the inanimate training partner soars high into the air before crashing back down to the mat as the Fremont-area sixth grader bends over backward to ensure it’s shoulders land squarely on the mat.

The reasoning is simple.

“I want to be able to do that move in that match and nobody else is working hard, so I might as well,” Kaylyn said.

At 12-years-old, Harrill may be one of best girls wrestlers in the state before wrestling at the high school level.

In the last year alone, she has become a high school All-American and national champion while earning a spot on the Nebraska AAU High School National team, which will compete at the prestigious Disney Scholastic Wrestling duals this summer.

Kaylyn was introduced to the sport at just four years old.

Growing up in Creighton, Nebraska, there were not many options for athletic pursuits and with her older-brother-by-a-year Tyler signing up to wrestle, Kaylyn also wanted to give the sport a try.