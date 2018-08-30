The Fremont High School freshmen football team suffered a 52-35 loss to Lincoln East on Tuesday night.
Carter Sintek threw touchdown passes of 54 yards (to Micah Moor) and 85 yards (to Drew Sellon). He also scored on a 10-yard run.
Moore had a 3-yard touchdown run and Jax Sorensen added a 5-yard TD run.
Tyler Suer converted all three of his conversions.
The FHS defense recorded a safety. Marcos Linarte and Brandon Welbes recovered fumbles while Ty Leriger picked off a pass.
Other top players included Quinn Gossett and Torrie Turner.
The Tigers will host Ralston on Thursday.