The Fremont High School freshmen football team suffered a 52-35 loss to Lincoln East on Tuesday night.

Carter Sintek threw touchdown passes of 54 yards (to Micah Moor) and 85 yards (to Drew Sellon). He also scored on a 10-yard run.

Moore had a 3-yard touchdown run and Jax Sorensen added a 5-yard TD run.

Tyler Suer converted all three of his conversions.

The FHS defense recorded a safety. Marcos Linarte and Brandon Welbes recovered fumbles while Ty Leriger picked off a pass.

Other top players included Quinn Gossett and Torrie Turner.

The Tigers will host Ralston on Thursday.

