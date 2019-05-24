A successful outdoor wrestling tournament is back for its fifth year.
Coaches Ben Wilcox of Fremont High School and Curtis Marolf of Fremont Bergan have joined forces to bring back the Mayhem at Midland tournament on May 31 at Heedum Field.
The event is open to wrestlers in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Athletes who graduate in 2019 are also eligible.
Wilcox said preparations for the tournament on the Midland University football/soccer field have gone well.
“We have 70 kids signed up already and that doesn’t include Fremont High or Bergan kids,” he said. “We think that we’ll end up with between 120 to 130 wrestlers and maybe more.”
The event has grown each year with last year setting a record number for participants. Each year has gotten easier for the organizers.
“I think Curtis and I both know what our duties are and it has kind of become second nature for us,” Wilcox said. “We contact each other to make sure things are going the way they are supposed to. Usually everything does.”
While Grand Island is having an outdoors tournament one day after the Heedum event, such events in Nebraska are unique.
“I think the kids like wrestling under the lights,” Wilcox said. “Wrestlers don’t get to experience that very often. They get to compete under the football lights and it is a neat atmosphere for parents, fans and even the wrestlers. We’ve never really heard any complaints — other than about the heat. I think it is still something new and exciting.”
The biggest adversary to the event has been Mother Nature. One year the event was moved indoors at Fremont High School due to thunderstorms. It also had to shift inside another year due to intense heat.
“We hope that the weather cooperates,” Wilcox said. “Last year was our best year and I think a lot of it had to do with being able to wrestle outside. In four years we’ve had it outside twice and indoors twice. I think we’re supposed to have good weather next week.”
The entry fee is $20 for the event. Participants need to register by Wednesday to guarantee a T-shirt, however, athletes can also register the day of the tournament.
Weigh-ins are scheduled from 4:30 to 6 p.m. with wrestling set to start at 7. The format consists of four-man, round-robins with folkstyle rules.
Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students and senior citizens. Concession food will be available.
“People can bring their lawn chairs and bug spray and will be able to enjoy some good wrestling,” Wilcox said.
Sponsors include: Tactical Solutions Gear, AAA Garage Door, Wahoo Family Dentistry, Extreme Outdoor Power, Kelly Klosure, Pinnacle Bank, Don Peterson and Associates, Shamrock Wrestling Club, Bergan Booster Club, Fremont High Booster Club and Fremont Wrestling Club.