The Fremont Middle School varsity and junior varsity basketball squads defeated Ralston in games Tuesday night.
The Tigers won the varsity game 49-11 as Jadyn Cascio Jensen scored 12 points, including a pair of 3-point field goals.
Charles Richmond, Max Smith, Isaac Williams, and Matthew Hartung added six points apiece. Defensive players of the game were Ryan Dix and Colin Ridder.
In the JV game, the Tigers prevailed 51-14.
Morgan Moore led the Tigers with 15 points, including two 3-point baskets. Caden Kolm and Landon Schurman added nine points each.
Defensive players of the game were Brandon Bogle, Maurice Bryant, and Ryder Winn.