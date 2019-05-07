The Egbers Fighting/Peck Manufacturing/Harris Exteriors/Sid Dillon Chevrolet/Waste Connections of NE/Crop Metrics/Mane Attractions/Sawyer Construction Fremont Nighthawks U12 "AA" baseball team downed the Bellevue Bruins and Nebraska City Elite recently in a triangular.
Garrett Rau struck out nine and threw a no-hitter during a 15-0 win over the Bruins. Carter Vanek ripped a double and a single while Joe Archer, Caden Demuth, Cole Hazen and Ashton Lamb had one hit apiece.
Jackson Van Horn, Jackson Schutt, Mason Nau, James Fittje and Caden Ristau led the defense.
In a 10-8 win over the Elite, Lamb had two hits while Hazen had a double. Fittje and Nau had one hit apiece.
Fittje, Vanek and Lamb handled the mound duties while Ristau, Archer Van Horn, Demuth and Rau led the defense.