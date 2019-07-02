Egbers Flighting/Peck Mfg./Harris Exteriors/Sid Dillon Chevrolet/ Waste Connections of NE/Crop Metrics/Mane Attractions/Sawyer Construction Fremont Nighthawks 12AA baseball team won four straight games recently.
They defeated the La Vista Panthers 8-7. Pitching for the Nighthawks were Caden Demuth, Carter Vanek, Austin Owens, and Carter Vanek. The Nighthawks were led by Joe Archer and Austin Owens with two hits apiece, with Rau, Vanek and Jackson Schutt contributing one hit respectfully.
In a doubleheader at Schilke Fields, they defeated the Columbus Mariners White 13-9 and 20-5.
In the first game, the Nighthawks had 14 hits as a team with Joe Archer, Rau, and Mason Nau leading the team with two hits each. One of Nau's hits was a double. Pitching for the Nighthawks were Ashton Lamb and Archer.
In the second game of the doubleheader, the pitching duties were turned over to Rau who allowed just one run while striking out four batters. In relief were Vanek and Owens. Owens had two hits and Rau had a double.
To continue on the winning streak, the Nighthawks defeated the Council Bluffs Dinger Diamondbacks 20-1.
Jackson Schutt had four hits, Nau and Lamb had three hits while Cole Hazen and Owens had two hits each. Pitching were Jackson Van Horn, Hazen, Nau and Schutt. They allowed just two hits and struck out eight combined. Leading the defense was James Fittje and Caden Ristau.