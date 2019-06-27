Egbers Flighting/Peck Mfg./Harris Exteriors/Sid Dillon Chevrolet/Waste Connections of NE/CP Physical Therapy/Fremont Area Marine Corps League-Fremont Nighthawks U12 "AA" baseball team competed in the Runza School's Out Tournament recently.
The Nighthawks tied the Lincoln Prodigy 3-3 in pool play. Garrett Rau, Austin Owens and Carter Vanek split the mound duties. Jackson Schutt, Ashton Lamb, Rau and Vanek had one hit each.
The Nighthawks then beat the Omaha Stampede Black 12-1 in pool play. Schutt led the team with three singles. Owens and Caden Ristau had two singles each. Pitchers Caden Demuth, and Lamb combined for four strikeouts.
In the single-elimination tournament, the Nighthawks suffered a 6-4 loss to Lincoln Prodigy. Rau had a double while Joe Archer and Cole Hazen had a single each.
Lamb, Demuth and Rau pitched. James Fittje, Jackson Van Horn and Mason Nau led the defense.