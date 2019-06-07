The Egbers Flighting/Pick Mfg./Harris Exteriors/Sid Dillon Chevrolet/Waste Connections of NE/Christensen Lumber/All-Pro Painting-Fremont Nighthawks U12 "AA" baseball team compiled a 3-2 record in the CIS Great 8 Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, last weekend.
The Nighthawks fell 12-4 to Bondurant Power in their opener.
Cole Hazen hit a home run and knocked in four. Ashton Lamb, Carter Vanek and Austin Owens combined for the pitching duties.
The Nighthawks then beat the Ankeny Outlaws 12-8 Garrett Rau and Mason Nau had three singles and three RBI. Joe Archer and Hazen had two hits each. Rau struck out five in three innings of work.
The Omaha Warriors beat the Nighthawks 12-3. Nau had two hits while Jackson VanHorn had a hit and three RBI. Carter Demuth and Archer pitched.
The Nighthawks beat the Lincoln Blackhawks 11-4 and the Ankeny Rampage 12-10 to close the tournament.
Vanek (four RBI) and Hazen (three) hit over-the-fence home runs against the Blackhawks while Jackson Schutt had two hits.
Against the Rampage, James Fittje and Archer had two hits. Lamb, Caden Ristau and Rau pitched.