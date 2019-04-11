The Egbers Flighting/Peck Manufacturing/Harris Exteriors/Sid Dillon Chevrolet/West Connections of NE/CP Physical herapy/Fremont Area Marine Corps League-Fremont Nighthawks U12 "AA" baseball team won three games last weekend.
Fremont downed the Omaha Sting 10-4 as Joe Archer, Caden Demuth, Cole Hazen and Caden Ristau led the offense. Ashton Lamb and Hazen pitched while Mason Nau, Jackson Schutt, Garrett Rau and Carter Vanek led the defense.
Fremont also beat Hosey's Heroes 8-7 and 15-7.
Lamb's two-run hit put the Nighthawks ahead for good in the opener.
Demuth, Austin Owens and Rau were the top pitchers in the doubleheader. Schutt, Archer, Hazen, Vanek and Demuth led the offense. Jackson VanHorn, Nau and Ristau led the defense.