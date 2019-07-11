The Egbers Flightin/Peck Mfg./Harris Exteriors/Sid Dillon Chevrolet/Waste Connections of NE/Christensen Lumber/All-Pro Painting-Fremont Nighthawks U12 "AA" baseball finished its season at the 12AA Silver State Tournament in Aurora last weekend.
The Nighthawks opened pool play with an 8-0 win over the Millard United Mavericks. Austin Owens tossed a one-hitter over three innings and struck out three. Caden Demuth came in as a reliever and struck out one while not allowing a hit.
Garrett Rau and Jackson Schutt had two hits apiece. Mason Nau, Cole Hazen, Carter Vanek and Owens had one hit each.
The Nighthawks then tied the North Platte Naturals 5-5.
Demuth, Ashton Lamb and Rau pitched two innings each and combined for 10 strikeouts. James Fittje, Jackson Van Horn, Demuth, Owens, Schutt and Vanek were the top hitters with the latter connecting for a double.
The Nighthawks fell 10-8 to the Omaha Warriors in the single-elimination tournament. Van Horn, Rau and Vanek had a double each. Archer, Owens, Lamb and Rau pitched. Demuth, Fittje, Nau and Caden Ristau were defensive leaders.
The Nighthawks ended the season with a record of 26-22-4.