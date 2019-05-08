The Egbers Flighting/Peck Manufacturing/Harris Exteriors/Sid Dillon Chevrolet/Waste Connections of Nebraska/ChristensenLumber/All-Pro Painting-Fremont Nighthawks U12 "AA" baseball team went 0-2 last week.
The Nighthawks suffered an 8-5 loss to the Blair Cubs Purple. James Fittje and Carter Vanek handled the mound duties for the Nighthawks. Caden Ristau, Cole Hazen and Vanek led the offense.
The Nighthawks then suffered a 12-11 loss in extra innings to the Bennington Badgers.
Austin Owens, Garrett Rau and Joe Archer had two points apiece. Jackson Van Horn, Jackson Schutt, Carter Demuth, Vanek and Hazen also contributed hits. Mason Nau and Ashton Lamb led the defense.