The Egbers Flighting/Peck Mfg./Harris Exteriors/Sid Dillon Chevrolet/ Waste Connections of NE/Crop Metrics/Mane Attractions/Sawyer Construction-Fremont Nighthawks U12 “AA” baseball team competed in the Armed Forces Tournament in Fremont recently.
The Nighthawks went 1-0-1 in pool play.
In their opener, they tied Fort Calhoun 3-3. Garrett Rau pitched three innings and struck out five. James Fittje and Austin Owens combined for three strikeouts in two innings.
Cole Hazen, Carter Vanek, Caden Ristau and Jackson Schutt were the top hitters.
The Nighthawks then downed the Black Sox 8-1 as Caden Demuth and Ashton Lamb combined to strike out seven batters in five innings.
Owens, Mason Nau, Jackson Van Horn and Schutt led the offense.
The Nighthawks then beat the Nebraska City Elite 15-0 in the first round of the tournament as Vanek hit a home run and a double.
Lamb, Schutt and Joe Archer contributed with two hits each. Owens and Archer combined to pitch the shutout with a combined six strikeouts.
The Grand Island Bandits downed the Nighthawks 8-4 in the semifinals. Nau had two singles.