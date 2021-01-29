Nighthawks, Ladyhawks signups soon

The Fremont Nighthawks baseball and Ladyhawks softball registration period will begin in the coming weeks.

Registration for the Ladyhawks 2021 in-house softball season will be conducted at Lou’s Sporting Goods in downtown Fremont on Saturday, Feb. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 20 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration times for the Nighthawks will occur at the same time and location as the Ladyhawks signups.

Forms for registration will be provided onsite or you can print off from the website—www.fremontsports.org—and can also be found on Facebook at Fremont Ladyhawks/Fremont Force Softball.

Girls ages 7 to 16 are eligible to participate and all girls who register will be placed on a team if there are enough participants to make a team.

The teams will play eight to 12 games in addition to one to two tournaments depending on the age group.

Colts League boys ages seven to nine are eligible to participate and all boys who register will be placed on a team.

Power Teams boys age 10 to 14 are eligible to participate on a team in the Elkhorn Athletic Association League if there are enough participants to make a team.

The teams will play eight to 12 games and participate in a tournament depending on the age group.

