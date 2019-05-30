Egbers Flighting/Peck Mfg./Harris Exteriors/Sid Dillon Chevrolet/ Waste Connections of NE/Crop Metrics/Mane Attractions/Sawyer Construction-Fremont Nighthawks U12 “AA” baseball team went 1-1 this past week.
The Nighthawks lost 7-6 to Fort Calhoun and beat the Elkhorn Dodgers 8-2.
Against Fort Calhoun, Garrett Rau had two hits while Mason Nau, Jackson VanHorn, Jackson Schutt, Caden Demuth, Austin Owens and Caden Ristau each contributed one hit each.
Ashton Lamb pitched three innings and struck out two while Cole Hazen worked two innings and struck out three. Joe Archer recorded two strikeouts in one inning of work.
Owens started against Dodgers and pitched three innings while getting three strikeouts. Schutt and Nau worked one inning each and combed for four strikeouts.
Rau had three hits while Carter Vanek, Owens and Lamb had one apiece. James Fittje was a defensive leader for the Nighthawks.