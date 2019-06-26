Egbers Flighting/Peck Mfg./Harris Exteriors/Sid Dillon Chevrolet/Waste Connections of NE/Christensen Lumber/All-Pro Painting-Fremont Nighthawks U12 "AA" baseball team downed the Blair Cubs 16-8 recently.
Pitchers Caden Ristau, Cole Hazen, Jackson Schutt and James Fittje combined for eight strikeouts in four innings of work.
Mason Nau, Carter Vanek and Schutt led the offense with two hits apiece. The Nighthawks also stole 12 bases with Joe Archer and Schutt contributing three apiece.
Jackson VanHorn, Ashton Lamb, Austin Owens, Caden Demuth and Garrett Rau led the defense.